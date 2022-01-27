Citigroup Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $42.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 32,434.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,022,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,554 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Schlumberger by 82,708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,858,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

