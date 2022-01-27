Citigroup Lowers BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target to $12.00

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.23. BTRS has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.