Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,531 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,531 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 65.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 33,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.57 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

