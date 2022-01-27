Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,854 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 106.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

Ryanair stock opened at $107.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.01.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

