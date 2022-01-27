Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $132,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $315.75 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $40.85.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $30.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $30.56. Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 319.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.09 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.