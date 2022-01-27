Citigroup Inc. Acquires 47,254 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,254 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.