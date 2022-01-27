Citigroup Begins Coverage on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.89.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 1.20. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

