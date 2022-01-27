Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $107.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 439,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

