Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $107.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.34.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.83. 439,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $248,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
