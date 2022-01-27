Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,427 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 563,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 84,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after acquiring an additional 70,511 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 49.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,401,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,867,000 after acquiring an additional 461,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 585.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $13.50 on Thursday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,591 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

