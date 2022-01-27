Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.30

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$1.30. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 3,680 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80. The firm has a market cap of C$13.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.30.

About Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.