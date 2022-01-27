Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,223,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Cigna by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,265,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,269,000 after purchasing an additional 366,654 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 44,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $234.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

