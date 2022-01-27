Cigna (CI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Cigna to post earnings of $4.68 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2021 guidance at $20.350-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at $20.35 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $234.02 on Thursday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

