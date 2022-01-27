CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities cut CI Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.13.

Shares of CIX opened at C$23.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.87. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$15.84 and a 12-month high of C$30.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$661.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

In related news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,425.99.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

