Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Churchill Downs accounts for 0.7% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned 0.11% of Churchill Downs worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHDN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,264,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,452,000 after acquiring an additional 817,959 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21,976.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,940,000 after acquiring an additional 416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 316,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,649 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 180,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 121,392 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after acquiring an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.79. 206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.27. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

