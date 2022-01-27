Church & Dwight (CHD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Church & Dwight to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHD opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.38.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

