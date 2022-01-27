Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $10,995.50 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 12-month low of $8,400.00 and a 12-month high of $13,875.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12,624.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11,850.42.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

