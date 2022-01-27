Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,364,000 after purchasing an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.09 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.94.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

