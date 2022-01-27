Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,836 Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $55,213,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,468,000. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

NYSE:STVN opened at €16.58 ($18.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.27. Stevanato Group Spa has a 52 week low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($33.16).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The business had revenue of €214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.56 ($30.18).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.