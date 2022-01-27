Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.