Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,310,000. RH accounts for about 2.4% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. RH has a 1-year low of $362.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.26.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

