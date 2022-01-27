Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,459,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 3.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 120,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 560.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.52. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,534 shares of company stock worth $69,590,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

