Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,243.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.68.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $278.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.63 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

