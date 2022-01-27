Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

