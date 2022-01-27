Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s stock price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 3,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 433,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CERE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,515. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

