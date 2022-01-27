Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 90

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Centrica has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.