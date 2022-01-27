Centrica (LON:CNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $59.15

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.15 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 71.22 ($0.96). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 69.04 ($0.93), with a volume of 32,967,967 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.78) to GBX 75 ($1.01) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.21) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

Get Centrica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 59.28.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.