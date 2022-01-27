Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) PT Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

