Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Issues Earnings Results

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE:CPF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 4,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,749. The company has a market cap of $809.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.