Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend by 17.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

CPF stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $30.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $833.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPF shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Central Pacific Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.84% of Central Pacific Financial worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

