Celestica (TSE:CLS) Shares Up 7.8%

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.72 and last traded at C$14.99. 121,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 224,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.22.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.859358 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile (TSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

