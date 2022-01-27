Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.31-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. 554,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,816. Celestica has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

