Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Shares of Celestica stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,661. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth $125,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Celestica by 16.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Celestica by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.