CBRE Group Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $125.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by CBRE Group from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CBRE Group currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.50 to $94.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

WYNN stock opened at $86.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.80. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $994.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,609. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

