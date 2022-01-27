Cassia Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

PH traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.98. 3,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $247.41 and a 12-month high of $334.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

