Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,086 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $183.56 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.63%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.