Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAS shares. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Cascades stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 227,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,544. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.84. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2781218 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.