Carmignac Gestion Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Carmignac Gestion grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,258 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 578,604 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $83,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825,656 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,118,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 250.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 200,463 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after acquiring an additional 143,267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 26.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,392. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $182.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

