Carmignac Gestion Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.56 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.32.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $1,581,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

