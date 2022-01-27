Carmignac Gestion Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $222,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 31.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LII. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.71.

In related news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total value of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,517 shares of company stock worth $3,360,259. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LII opened at $275.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.05 and its 200-day moving average is $315.67. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.74 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

