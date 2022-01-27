Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $254.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.14.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 56,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,564,004.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,309. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.38.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.