Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.02. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.61, with a volume of 367 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $608.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 417.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,413.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 355,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 237,847 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

