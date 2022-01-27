Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bank Financial

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut Capital Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.94.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. Capital Power has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

