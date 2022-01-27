Capital One Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDCE. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,387 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $167,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $56,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,144. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

