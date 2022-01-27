Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $20.97 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,711 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,974,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $335.48. 10,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,023. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.12 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $446.29.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,404 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

