Cantaloupe (CTLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Cantaloupe has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cantaloupe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.26 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36. Cantaloupe has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 31,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

