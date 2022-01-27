Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.12

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.12 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

