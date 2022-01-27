Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.78% from the stock’s previous close.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

Get Canfor alerts:

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.76. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$22.46 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Canfor will post 5.2099997 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.