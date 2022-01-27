Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after buying an additional 559,574 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,978,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,602,000 after buying an additional 196,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.50 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.36. 87,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,716. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

