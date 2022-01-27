Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 121,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,443,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.79. 5,193,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,153. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average of $119.79. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

