Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $150.10

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$150.10 and traded as high as C$162.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares last traded at C$161.13, with a volume of 2,075,517 shares traded.

CM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$164.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$150.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$147.63. The company has a market cap of C$72.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$364,369.80. Insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

